West End stars sing "You Raise Me Up" for unpaid carers charity

West End stars joined together to perform the hit track "You Raise Me Up".

Appearing in the performance are Ben Forster, Mazz Murray, Lauren Samuels, Friederike Krum, Layton Williams, Matthew Croke, Michael Xavier and Lucie Jones.

The rendition is arranged by Freddie Tapner and Simon Nathan for The London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

The video coincides with Alpha Auction – all raising money and awareness for charities that support our key workers during this unprecedented time. All proceeds from Alpha Auction go directly to the Carers Trust, supporting our unpaid carers that continue to put their lives at risk.

Watch it here: