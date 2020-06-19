West End stars unite with Matt Lucas to sing "Thank You Baked Potato" for NHS charity

Matt Lucas has been raising funds for "Feed NHS" over the last few months and today came together for a special song with a "few" West End stars.

Featuring 450 submissions, 70 musicians, 194 actors, kids, composers and producers, the video sees the group perform hit song "Thank You Baked Potato", featuring appearances from Michael Ball, Petula Clark, Cameron Mackintosh, Claude-Michel Schonberg and many many more, as well as cast members from Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Come From Away, The Prince of Egypt and, of course, Les Misérables.

Matt Lucas and Alfonso Casado's project has been raising funds for Feed NHS, which helps feed NHS workers on the front line. You can donate here.



