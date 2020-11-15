Watch West End stars sing Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found" for #CheerUpCharlie campaign

A raft of stars came together to help in the viral #CheerUpCharlie campaign.

A new fundraising charity single, You Will Be Found has been released in aid of youth charity The Diana Award by Auburn Jam Music to tie in with the start of National Anti-Bullying Week, which runs from 16 to 20 November. You can donate to the scheme here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cheerupcharlie

Singing alongside ten-year-old Charlie Kristensen on the single are (in alphabetical order): Daniel Boys (Nativity), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), Alice Fearn (Wicked), Lyndsey Gardiner (The Phantom of the Opera), Adrian Hansel (Hairspray), Jacqueline Hughes (Mary Poppins), Melissa Jacques (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Caroline Kay (The Space Between), Nathaniel Morrison (Waitress), Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera), Wendi Peters (Coronation Street), Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins), Layton Williams (Bad Education) and Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard).

Watch the number here:

Charlie Kristensen said: "It is an amazing feeling to have a single released and especially one that is so spectacular and sincere. I want people to associate the single with hope, determination and strength especially at this current time. I want everyone to recognise this song and for it to help people understand life isn't perfect, we aren't perfect but we are amazing just the way we are."

Messages of support seen in the video are from a variety of individuals including Michael Ball and Alice Fearn.

The track was written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Produced, arranged and video by Joe and Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam Music with production support from Jacqueline Hughes. Artwork illustrator: Mark Manley @3minutedoodle. Published by Kobalt Music. Label: Auburn Jam Records.