West End stars to appear in Christmas concert series at the Palace Theatre

Exclusive: Eight West End stars will appear in a series of Christmas concerts at the Palace Theatre (traditionally home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Produced by the West End Musical Brunch team, the concert series will run for four nights from 17 to 20 December, with tickets from £22.50.

The "West End Musical Christmas" event will feature Alice Fearn, Sophie Evans, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes, Rachel John, Jamie Muscato, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Layton Williams, with special guests to be revealed. A portion of profits will also be donated to Acting for Others.

On the creative team for the concerts are director Tom Jackson Greaves, choreographer Sha Barclay and musical director Richard Beadle.

Nica Burns chief executive of Nimax Theatres (operator of the Palace) said: "I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming Shanay Holmes and Chris Steward of West End Musical Productions as they make their West End producing debut with these joyful, fun and festive concerts at the Palace Theatre.

"I am a huge fan of their weekly West End Musical Brunch concerts in secret locations and their lock down drive-in musicals which sell out quickly. These concerts are going to be a wonderful way of celebrating Christmas in the company of a fantastic cast of West End stars so book your tickets now."