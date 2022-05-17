West End stars to head to the football pitch for charity event

In aid of Acting for Others and Sands, a charity football event has been confirmed, with a number of West End stars to grace us with either their vocal talents or soccer skills.

Set to take place at the New River Sports and Fitness Centre in Wood Green, the football match will feature West End Charity FC vs Sands United FC and with Jamael Westman (Hamilton), Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Luke Kempner (Avenue Q), Aaron Sidwell (American Idiot), Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and The Beast), Liam Doyle (Heathers), Jon-Scott Clark (Miss Saigon) and Vinny Coyle (Les Misérables) all participating.

In addition, a pre-match concert will also be held with performances from Emma Kingston (Heathers), Evie Hoskins (Waitress), Kayleigh McKnight (Tina), Shaq Taylor (Beauty and The Beast), Holly-Anne Hull (The Phantom of The Opera) and Giovanni Spano (Cinderella), with further names still to be revealed.

Gates will open at 1:30pm on Sunday 17 July with the concert beginning at 2:30pm before a 3pm kick-off for the match.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £10 for children and can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wecfc