West End stars to perform live charity concert when venues reopen

A whole host of stage stars will collaborate on a new West End charity concert.

Already committed to appear in the event, titled "Newfound Hope Songs", are Shan Ako, Johh Dagleish, Kerry Ellis, Cassidy Janson, Rachel John, Lucie Jones, Josh Piterman, Joshua St Claire and Jodie Steele.

The gala will feature brand new compositions created by the stars themselves, alongside other musical theatre classics from hit shows.

Producer, Adam Blanshay said: "In support of NHS Charities Together and participating performers, we are committed to staging this new work at a charity gala when theatres are able to reopen their doors, in what promises to be an uplifting and inspirational evening of fun, music, laughter and love.

"My hope is that after the concert, these songs will live on to be sung far and wide by theatre fans alike, continuing to instil hope in people, and enabling people to look back at something positive that came out of the lockdown period."

The date and venue of the concert are to be announced once venues reopen.