West End stars attend a special screening of tick, tick...Boom!

Ahead of the Netflix release of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical tick, tick...Boom! (which recently received a glowing 5-star review from WhatsOnStage) this Friday 19 November, a host of West End stars gathered at a special screening in central London.

Directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (making his directorial debut), the piece tells the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice.

Appearing in the Netflix film is a starry and stagey cast featuring Andrew Garfield (playing Larson), Vanessa Hudgens (as Karessa Johnson), Alexandra Shipp (as Susan), Judith Light (as Rosa Stevens), Robin de Jesús (Michael), Joanna Adler (Molly), Joshua Henry (Roger), Alex D Jennings (Lifeguard), Lauren Marcus (Donna), Marie Rose Baramo (Fly girl), alongside Jared Loftin, Kenita Miller and Bradley Whitford.

In a fun twist, Whitford takes on the role of Stephen Sondheim in the film – a new performance (not just a voicemail!) that is not present in the original stage show.

The film has a screenplay by Steven Levenson, with Alice Brooks as director of photography, executive music producers Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman and Kurt Crowley, music supervisor Steven Gizicki, and choreographer Ryan Heffington.





Natalie May Paris

© Dan Wooller

Simon Bailey

© Dan Wooller, 2021

Miriam-Teak Lee

© Dan Wooller

Miriam-Teak Lee

© Dan Wooller

Jordan Luke Gage and Miriam-Teak Lee

© Dan Wooller

Jordan Luke Gage and Millie O'Connell

© Dan Wooller

Dominic Andersen and Bronte Barbe

© Dan Wooller

Paul Taylor-Mills

© Dan Wooller

Miriam-Teak Lee, Cedric Neal and Obioma Ugoala

© Dan Wooller

Cedric Neal

© Dan Wooller

Obioma Ugoala

© Dan Wooller

Lucy Anderson

© Dan Wooller

London Lucy Anderson and Laura Pyatt

© Dan Wooller