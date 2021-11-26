West End shows issue warnings during London tube strikes

West End venues are reaching out to audiences during tube strikes affecting the area.

With a variety of lines disrupted across the coming days, many ticketholders will have to find alternative means of travel for shows.

The Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines will be disrupted until 4.30am tomorrow, with further strike action also set to begin on Saturday.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, currently running at the Duke of York's Theatre in London, said in a statement: "Coming to our theatre over the next few days? There is likely to be disruption to transport due to London underground strikes.

"Please plan in advance and give yourself time for travel so we can ensure safe entry for customers and make all eTickets and Covid status checks."

A similar statement has been put out by all venues owned by ATG (who control the Duke of York's), while Nimax (who operate the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville Theatres) has confirmed that "All performances in our theatres are due to go ahead as scheduled."