West End revival of Red to be streamed on YouTube next week

The West End revival of Red will be streamed for 48 hours from Monday.

Directed by Michael Grandage (Frozen), the piece follows famous twentieth-century artist Mark Rothko as he prepares a series of murals, aided by his assistant Ken.

Tony Award-winner Alfred Molina returned to the production to star as Rothko, alongside How To Get Away With Murder's Alfred Enoch, who made his West End debut as the young assistant.

Red has set and costume design by Christopher Oram with lighting by Neil Austin and sound by Adam Cork.

Presented as part of The Shows Must Go On! series, the piece will be available for 48 hours from Monday 30 November at 7pm BST.