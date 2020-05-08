Watch six West End stars perform "Ex-Wives" from Six

Six West End stars provided a novel new twist on hit song "Ex-Wives" from Six the Musical.

Arun Blair-Mangat, Jordan Luke Gage, Layton Williams, Oliver Ormson, Rob Houchen and Marcus Collins took on each of the various queens that feature in the award-winning show, which opened at the Arts Theatre in the autumn of 2018.

The video has been created by The Musical Alphabet, which has been providing a musical number for consecutive letters of the alphabet since lockdowns began.

You can watch it below:

Six is written by Marlow and Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.