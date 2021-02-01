West End Musical Drive In concerts to be streamed online – have an exclusive first listen

The West End Musical Drive-In will be heading online later this month.

Ten hours of performances feature in the five-part series of concerts (which were initially presented to drive-in audiences last year), with numbers from Layton Williams (Everyone's Talking About Jamie), Lucie Jones (Waitress), and Alice Fearn (Come From Away), as well as many more – such as Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton), Shanay Holmes (The Bodyguard), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Shan Ako (Les Misérables), Sophie Evans (Wicked), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent), Laura Pick (Wicked), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), Jon Robyns (Les Misérables), Kelly Agbowu (Waitress), Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin), Jodie Steele (Heathers) and 12 previous cast members of Six the Musical.

A different concert will be made available to stream each week from Friday 19 February to Sunday 21 March via Stream.Theatre.

You can have an exclusive first listen to Layton Williams singing "Land of Lola" below:

Performer and co-producer Holmes said: "There were so many fans from all over the country that were unable to attend these sell out events. We are so happy to invite you all to join us now, to experience this musical phenomenon from your homes! You'll laugh. You'll cry. And you'll have one hell of a party. It's the perfect antidote to your lockdown blues!"