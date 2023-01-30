West End Does: Hollywood unveils concert line-up

Musicals meet the movies!

A special West End Does: Hollywood - The Sequel concert will see stage stars return to Cadogan Hall this spring.

The event, produced by the "West End Does" team, involves a plethora of leading names taking on favourite film hits. It is the follow-up to the hit "West End Does: Hollywood", which took place in May 2022.

Set to appear this time around will be the likes of Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar), Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde), Natalie May Paris (Six), Lemuel Knights (42 Balloons) and Sejal Keshwala (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), with more to be announced.

The show takes place on Sunday 30 April at 6.30pm.