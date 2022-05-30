West End concert to celebrate unknown or cut musical numbers

A new London concert titled "Unheard" will feature unknown or cut songs from musical theatre, giving them a night in the spotlight.

The show will feature drama school students and graduates from Trinity Laban, Guildford School of Acting, Bird College and more are Kayla Carter (Bedknobs and Broomsticks), Lauren Byrne (Six, Cinderella), Amelia Walker (Six) and Christopher Cameron (Bat Out Of Hell).

Ben Ward, Ben Ellis and Taylor Jay will produce with Ward also acting as musical director.

The concert will take place on 27 June at 8pm at the Arts Theatre, with tickets (beginning at £15) on sale now.