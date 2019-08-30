Cast joining Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in Death of a Salesman in the West End announced

Further West End casting has been announced for Death of a Salesman, which stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke.

Sope Dirisu will play Biff Loman and Natey Jones will play Happy Loman in the show, which opens at the Piccadilly Theatre on 24 October and runs until 4 January.

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt joins the company to play The Woman and Jenny and Carole Stennett joins to play Miss Forsythe.

Returning to the production will be Ian Bonar as Bernard, Trevor Cooper as Charley, Joseph Mydell as Ben Loman, Matthew Seadon-Young as Howard Wagner and Stanley, Nenda Neurer as Letta and Femi Tomowo as Willy Loman's father and musician.

Emmanuel Ogunjinmi will understudy Biff and Happy.

WhatsOnStage's five star review called the show, which originally opened at the Young Vic, "A vital, truthful and vivid production".

Joining co-directors Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell on the creative team are designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composition and musical direction by Femi Temowo with fight direction by Yarit Dor and casting by Charlotte Sutton.