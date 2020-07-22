Watch Welsh West End stars sing "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman for Acting for Others

Welsh West End stars united to sing a hit from The Greatest Showman together, to support Acting for Others.

Featuring Mared Williams, Sophie Evans, Luke McCall, Siwan Henderson, Jade Davies, Tom Hier, Rhidian Marc, Glain Rhys and Samantha Thomas, the video is put together by Steffan Rhys Hughes.

The group previously performed a special version of Rent's "Season of Love", which you can watch here.

You can donate to the cause here and watch the video below: