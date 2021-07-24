Watch The Lion King cast sing "Circle of Life" together on first day of rehearsals

Exclusive: Rehearsals are in full swing for The Lion King ahead of performances restarting on 29 July, and videographers were on hand to capture the emotional moment when the cast was reunited and sang "Circle of Life" together for the first time!

Since then preparations have been in full swing as the production prepares to welcome audiences back to experience Disney's award-winning musical at the Lyceum Theatre.

Watch the moment here:

Led by Kayi Ushe in the role of Simba, the cast features George Asprey as Scar, David Blake as Banzai, Janique Charles as Nala, Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki, Shaun Escoffery as Mufasa, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Melone M'Kenzy as Shenzi and Mark Roper as Pumbaa.

Phil Adèle will make his West End debut in the role of Ed and new ensemble cast members joining from seven countries around the world are Gesztenye Botos, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Shak Gabbidon-Williams, Ryesha Higgs, Candice Holdford, Angela Marie Hurst, Duane Lamonte, Jane Carla Leynes, Deja Linton, Jonathan Lutwyche, Kearabetswe Mogotsi and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

Remaining in the show are Barnaby Thompson, Shannon Taiwo, Luciano Santos Souza, Kristof Skhosana, Mlungisi Shabalala, Poseletso Sejosingoe-Mandela, Nosipho Nkonqa, Keitumetse Molea, Mkhize Phumlane Jones, Sadia McEwen, Nonhlanhla Makhathini, Stephanie Lo, Francisco Lins, Lamoi Leon, Tramaine Lamy, Garry Lake, Du-Wayne Hinds, Sandile Gontsana, Kevin Fullinck, Kuan Frye, Azola Dlamini, Donna Clovis, Gabriel Brasilio, Thanduxolo Booi and Etian A Almeida.

The musical returns on 29 July at the Lyceum Theatre – tickets are on sale now.