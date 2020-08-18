Watch Stomp stars from across the globe unite for panoramic performance video

Cast members from Stomp united in isolation for a panoramic 360-degree video.

The performance features dozens of international Stomp actors synchronised to run in tandem. As you swipe around the video, more and more musicians appear on the screen.

Stomp closed in the West End at the start of 2018 following a 15-year run but continues to wow audiences worldwide.

The company said today: "These are strange times… we might not be together right now but we can keep making music! Since our theatres closed, Stompers from around the world have been using #StompAtHome to post content, encouraging everyone to stay safe and keep making music.

"You can make music with anything and everything. Have a go for yourself and pass the rhythm on, using #StompAtHome."