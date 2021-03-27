Watch stage community members deliver a special #WorldTheatreDay message for the Theatre Support Fund+

Theatre Support Fund+ (which have helped provide thousands of pounds for those in need in the stage community) have collaborated with theatre workers from all over the industry from wardrobe to journalists to put together a video to celebrate World Theatre Day today.

You can watch the video below:

Participants in order of appearance

Alice Fearn Actor - Come From Away

Ian Rickson Director

Sonia Friedman Theatre Producer - Sonia Friedman Productions

Gareth Owen Sound Designer - Cinderella

Rachel Tucker Actor

Diana Estrada Hudson Wigs & Make Up Artist

Irvine Iqbal Actor

Howard Harrison Lighting Designer - Mamma Mia!

Grace Mouat Actor - & Juliet

Colin Ingram Theatre Producer - Back To The Future

Bonnie Langford Actor

Simon Marlow Production Manager Back To The Future / & Juliet

Ros Coombes Associate Designer - Mary Poppins

Alex Wood Editor - WhatsOnStage

Jordan Luke Gage Actor - & Juliet

Linda JohnPierre Actor - Mamma Mia! The Party

Chris Hesketh Stage Manager

Danny Kaan Production Photographer

Igor Production Manager

Claire Machin Actor - Mary Poppins

Alistair Smith Editor - The Stage

David Massey Company Manager

Christopher Biggins Actor

Rob Madge Actor

Dale Driscoll Associate Lighting Designer - & Juliet

Ameena Hamid Theatre Producer

Text To Donate details;

Theatre 5 to 70460 to donate £5 Theatre 10 to 70460 to donate £10 Theatre 20 to 70460 to donate £20