Watch stage community members deliver a special #WorldTheatreDay message for the Theatre Support Fund+
Check out the video here
Theatre Support Fund+ (which have helped provide thousands of pounds for those in need in the stage community) have collaborated with theatre workers from all over the industry from wardrobe to journalists to put together a video to celebrate World Theatre Day today.
You can watch the video below:
Participants in order of appearance
Alice Fearn Actor - Come From Away
Ian Rickson Director
Sonia Friedman Theatre Producer - Sonia Friedman Productions
Gareth Owen Sound Designer - Cinderella
Rachel Tucker Actor
Diana Estrada Hudson Wigs & Make Up Artist
Irvine Iqbal Actor
Howard Harrison Lighting Designer - Mamma Mia!
Grace Mouat Actor - & Juliet
Colin Ingram Theatre Producer - Back To The Future
Bonnie Langford Actor
Simon Marlow Production Manager Back To The Future / & Juliet
Ros Coombes Associate Designer - Mary Poppins
Alex Wood Editor - WhatsOnStage
Jordan Luke Gage Actor - & Juliet
Linda JohnPierre Actor - Mamma Mia! The Party
Chris Hesketh Stage Manager
Danny Kaan Production Photographer
Igor Production Manager
Claire Machin Actor - Mary Poppins
Alistair Smith Editor - The Stage
David Massey Company Manager
Christopher Biggins Actor
Rob Madge Actor
Dale Driscoll Associate Lighting Designer - & Juliet
Ameena Hamid Theatre Producer
Text To Donate details;
Theatre 5 to 70460 to donate £5 Theatre 10 to 70460 to donate £10 Theatre 20 to 70460 to donate £20