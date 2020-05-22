Watch The Sound of Music Live! right here for free

You can watch The Sound of Music right here for free for 48 hours.

The piece, which stars Carrie Underwood, is being streamed as part of the "The Shows Must Go On" series. '"The Sound of Music'' marks the first show not to be part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's catalogue.

Underwood plays Maria Rainer and Stephen Moyer Captain Georg von Trapp. The production also stars Audra McDonald as The Mother Abbess, Laura Benanti as Elsa Schraeder and Christian Borle as Max Detweiler.

Based on the original 1959 Broadway production, featuring classic tunes by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the show first aired in 2013.

You can watch it here for free from 7pm BST – this show will not be available in the US, Latin America and Asia.