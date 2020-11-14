Watch Six, Cinderella and Beverley Knight performances from Children in Need

A variety of stage stars appeared on Childre in Need last night to celebrate the fundraising event.

The touring cast of Six came on stage to perform a spliced version of two numbers Ex-Wives and Six, ahead of their opening in Salford next month. The piece will also be playing in the West End at the Lyric Theatre.

Iconic stage star Beverley Knight is set on starring in both Panto Land at The London Palladium next month, while also leading the cast of The Drifter's Girl in the West End next autumn. You can watch her sing Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" below.





Finally, you can watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher sing "Bad Cinderella" from Cinderella here, ahead of the show's premiere next spring.

You can donate to the Children in Need appeal here now.