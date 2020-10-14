Watch Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler sing "Delight" ahead of concert filmed at the London Coliseum

Watch a special preview of Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton's (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) West End concert ahead of its streamed presentation from Friday.

The show is being presented by stream.theatre – a recently launched platform presenting online streams of high-quality productions – including a range of solo concerts from a variety of musical stars.

The creative supervisor for the concerts will be Annabel Mutale Reed, while the event is produced by Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, on behalf of Take Two Theatricals, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter on behalf of Carter Dixon Productions.

Tickets and further info are available via the stream.theatre website. They cost £15, including a donation to the ENO Contingency Fund, to help get young people involved in opera.

Watch the video here: