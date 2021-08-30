Watch Rob Houchen and Simbi Akande sing a medley from Children of Eden

Children of Eden is fast approaching and here's an epic duet to get excited for the concert event!

Penned by composer Stephen Schwartz, with book by John Caird, the piece celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. It is based on the Book of Genesis. Tickets are on sale below.

The concert will include a newly revised score by Schwartz, with Caird and Rob Houchen co-directing. Musical direction will be by Tom Deering, leading a West End orchestra, and a large choir from Guildford School of Acting.

Below, you can have a listen to two stars, Houchen and Simbi Akande, singing a medley of tunes (including "Stranger to the Rain", "Children of Eden" "Ain't It Good?") from the musical, arranged by James Doughty:

Appearing in the show will be Alice Fearn (Come from Away, Wicked), Carl Spencer (Hamilton), Adam Pearce (The Prince of Egypt), Houchen (South Pacific), Shan Ako (Les Miserables), Leslie Garcia Bowman (Hamilton), David O'Reilly (The Book of Mormon), Akande (The Prince of Egypt), Jessica Lee (Les Misérables), with Ruthie Henshall (Cats, Chicago and the original London cast of Children of Eden). Performers might be subject to change.

Two performances will be taking place at 1.30pm and 6pm on Sunday 3 October, with tickets on sale below.