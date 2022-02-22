Watch Rob Houchen perform "The Man That Got Away" from his streamed concert

Rob Houchen will be streaming his solo concert and you can have a first listen now!

The performer, who has had roles in South Pacific, Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza, City of Angels and more, will be presenting a plethora of tunes from both the worlds of musical theatre and pop, as well as his own original material. The concert was recorded early last year.

Appearing as guest soloists are Alice Fearn and Cedric Neal, with Samuel Wilson as musical director alongside a band of 12. Backing vocalists are Olivia Yahouni and Phoebe Williams.

The show will be streamed via ticket co (you can purchase at bit.ly/3sVfNnb) and you can even watch it on an app on Apple, Android or Fire TV, from 7pm this Thursday.

Houchen explains: "I was inspired to do the concert as it was a scary concept for me – but Covid was a time to overcome challenges! The key was to spread fun and love through music and make people feel connected to stage performances again after so long without it."

He added: "I chose songs ranging from shows I've been in, to pop from the 80s. I always love to mix it up! I had amazing special guests Alice and Cedric who blew the roof off. Olivia and Phoebe were superb backing vocalists alongside Samuel and his incredible band."