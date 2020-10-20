Watch Ramin Karimloo sing "Constant Angel" from his upcoming filmed West End concert

You can watch a special preview from Ramin Karimloo's (The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies) upcoming concert, filmed on stage at the London Coliseum.

The number is the final in a season of concerts that have been presented over the past month or so, featuring the likes of Carrie Hope Fletcher, Sharon D Clarke, Cassidy Janson, Sharon Sexton or Rob Fowler. Karimloo's show will available from Friday evening on stream.theatre's website, with tickets on sale now. They cost £15, including a donation to the ENO Contingency Fund, to help get young people involved in opera.

The creative supervisor for the concerts is Annabel Mutale Reed, while the event is produced by Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, on behalf of Take Two Theatricals, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter on behalf of Carter Dixon Productions.

Watch a performance below:

Stream.theatre is a recently launched platform presenting online streams of high-quality productions – including a range of solo concerts from a variety of musical stars.