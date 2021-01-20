Watch Oliver Tompsett sing number from I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change virtual revival

You can watch Oliver Tompsett perform a special number from the virtual revival of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change below.

Tompsett is set to star alongside Brenda Edwards, Alice Fearn and Simon Lipkin in the filmed production of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' hit off-Broadway musical, which will be available online from 28 to 30 January 2021.

The production has orchestrations by Doug Katsaros, direction by Kirk Jameson and musical direction by Nick Barstow (who accompanies the number below on piano) with associate direction by Atherton. The recommended age range is 16 plus, with some scenes of a sexual nature and some strong language.

Tickets for the show are available via the London Coliseum website. The piece explores romantic escapades and situations across generations.

You can watch Tompsett perform "Shouldn't I Be Less In Love With You" below: