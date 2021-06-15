Watch new musical Ride in rehearsals ahead of West End performances

A fresh video has been released for new musical Ride, as it gears up for its West End run in under a week's time.

The show, which premiered at last year's Vault Festival, features music and lyrics by Jack Williams and music, book and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith, who also co-directs with Adam Lenson (Public Domain, Vaudeville Theatre).

It stars Gemma Sutton (Girl from the North Country, Follies) and Bronté Barbé (Oklahoma, Chichester, Beautiful, UK tour). Ride will play two semi-staged performances at the Garrick Theatre on 21 June (3pm and 8pm).

The show is set in 1895 and follows Annie Londonderry (Sutton), who has returned victorious to America, hailed as the first woman to ever cycle around the world.

You can watch the team discuss the piece here – and then grab tickets below!

The video is created by Chris Czornyj for theatrical.solutions.