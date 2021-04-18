Watch Matthew Bourne's The Car Man here all week

Matthew Bourne's The Car Man is being streamed for free on YouTube for a week.

Available via The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel from 7pm BST on Friday 16 April until the same time on 23 April, the piece is loosely based on Bizet's popular opera Carmen, and is set in a garage-diner in the 1960s.

The recording for Sky Arts was made at Sadler's Wells during the production's most recent revival.

Bizet's work was arranged by Terry Davies, with design by Lez Brotherston and lighting by Chris Davey.

You can watch the full show here: