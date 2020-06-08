Watch Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes tour cast reunite for 12-minute isolated performance

The cast of the cancelled tour of The Red Shoes came together for a special perfomance in isolation.

Matthew Bourne's show had run at Sadler's Wells over Christmas before touring the UK until halted by the pandemic.

In a message Bourne said: "Although its creation came out of a sad loss for the show being unable to complete its tour of the UK, it was important to the company that we celebrated and created a lasting piece that would exist in its own right, out of lockdown.

"Whilst putting it together, we didn't restrict ourselves to it being any particular length, as we really wanted to capture all of the passion, talent, humour and personalities that make New Adventures so unique.

"If you haven't already, we hope for these 12 minutes you can sit and enjoy the creativity and love of our award-winning company."

You can watch the video here: