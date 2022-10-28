Watch our opening night video for Marvellous @sohoplace

WhatsOnStage Logo
The stars and guests at new venue @sohoplace came together to mark the historic occasion.

The swish, in-the-round venue is the first new theatre to open in the West End in 50 years, and offers audiences a brand-new experience compared to standard proscenium auditoria.

The first production in the season is New Vic Theatre's Marvellous (which received a stellar review from WhatsOnStage in March) which is currently playing a six-week engagement.

Written by Neil Baldwin and Malcolm Clarke and directed by Theresa Heskins, the play explores Baldwin's inspirational and "marvellous" life. You can read our review here.

