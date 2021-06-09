Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon pay tribute to Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda and host Jimmy Fallon celebrated the upcoming return of Broadway with a star-studded tribute on The Tonight Show last night.

The number pays homage to shows ranging from Six and Hadestown to Company and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with a smattering of West Side Story, A Chorus Line and of course Hamilton

Special guest performers include Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Laura Benanti, Jimmy Smits and Olga Merediz.

Broadway shows are scheduled to be able to play to full audiences again from September.

Watch it below: