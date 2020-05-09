Watch Katherine Jenkins and Sharon D Clarke celebrate VE Day with special musical performances

Yesterday was VE Day and, while large-scale events weren't possible, it didn't stop some special performances from award-winning stars.

Sharon D Clarke, whose more recent credits include Caroline, or Change, Death of a Salesman or Blues in the Night, performed Etta James' "At Last" with a socially distanced orchestra.

Katherine Jenkins, who was last on stage in Carousel at the London Coliseum, performed "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "We'll Meet Again". The latter number, performed by Vera Lynn during the Second World War, has become something of a rallying cry during the coronavirus lockdown.

Anton du Beke also sang "Puttin' on the Ritz", joined by stars from Strictly Come Dancing.

Watch all three performances below