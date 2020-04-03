You can watch Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for free right here this weekend

You can watch the hit production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat below.

The show is the first for Lloyd Webber's new series of streamed pieces coming to YouTube. It stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

The following week the 2012 production of Jesus Christ Superstar, with Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles, will be streamed. Further shows are to be announced, with Lloyd Webber stating that By Jeeves will feature.

While free, the channel is encouraging viewers to donate to a variety of charities – Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.



