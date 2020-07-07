The Shows Must Go On series to end this week – with a new season to begin in August

The Shows Must Go On, the online series of streamed shows, will conclude this week with a re-run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this Friday, though has promised it will return.

However, a new season of productions being presented on YouTube will begin next month, with "exciting shows to entertain audiences at home, while theatres are closed". Further details are to be revealed.

In a statement Universal said: "The Shows Must Go On has brought the theatre home every weekend throughout lockdown, entertaining millions of theatre fans. The YouTube channel will continue to release show clips over the summer but will be taking a brief hiatus from full shows before returning with all-new seasons of exciting shows to entertain audiences at home, while theatres are closed.

"To conclude and celebrate their first season of shows, The Shows Must Go On will be returning to where it all began, with an encore of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond on Friday July 10, available for 48 hours. A new season of shows will return again every weekend from mid-August."

While free, the channel is encouraging watchers to make donations while the beleaguered industry suffers during the pandemic. You can find out ways to help here.