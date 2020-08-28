Watch Graeae perform "Spasticus Autisticus" to celebrate eighth anniversary of London Paralympics

Exclusive: The casts and artists associated with Graeae's hit musical Reasons to be Cheerful came together to perform Ian Dury and The Blockheads' "Spasticus Autisticus", eight years on from their performance of the number at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony.

Jenny Sealey, artistic director and CEO of Graeae said: "I can't believe it's been eight years since the life-changing event that was the London 2012 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony, when Deaf and disabled artists were quite literally the talk of the town. To mark the occasion, I'm so thrilled to have got our Reasons family from the various iterations over the last decade reunited for this joyous and very special online performance of "Spasticus Autisticus", which was performed on the night of 29 August 2012 in front of a global audience of millions including The Queen! Our fight for survival, visibility and recognition is more important now than ever. We're here to stay, and we shall NOT be removed!"

Watch the video here, with editing and design by Stephen Lloyd and Stephen Collins

Jenny Sealey's show includes songs such as "Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick", "Plaistow Patricia", "Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll", "Sweet Gene Vincent" and "What A Waste".

During lockdown the company has been promoting the #WeShallNotBeRemoved campaign, to guarantee that the roles and presence of D/deaf, neurodivergent and disabled creatives aren't forgotten during and after the pandemic.