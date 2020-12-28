Watch Dear Evan Hansen casts unite for remote "You Will Be Found" performance

Broadway, north American and West End companies from Dear Evan Hansen united for a pandemic performance of hit tune "You Will Be Found".

With a Tony-winning score by Pasek and Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

The award-winning show, which picked up two WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this year for Best Actor in a Musical and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, was running at the Noël Coward Theatre on St Martin's Lane when the lockdown began.

It has words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Danny Mefford, with design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Paul.

The musical has confirmed it will return to the West End, but has yet to confirm a performance start date.

It is also in the midst of being adapted into a feature film, with original star Ben Platt in the titular role.