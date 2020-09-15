Watch Danny Dyer discuss performing in Harold Pinter's plays in new clip ahead of Sky Arts show

WhatsOnStage has a new clip of Danny Dyer discussing his relationship with great playwright Harold Pinter.

The clip is part of the new documentary – Danny Dyer On Harold Pinter – which explores the famed playwright and Dyer's experiences working on a variety of Pinter shows. Dyer has appeared in a variety of Pinter plays across his life, including Celebration, No Man's Land, The Homecoming and, most recently, The Dumb Waiter.

The show, which is being broadcast next week on the now free Sky Arts Channel will look back on the iconic playwright's work in an original piece 12 years on from Pinter's death.

You can watch the clip below:

Danny Dyer on Harold Pinter will air on Sky Arts and NOW TV on 22 September at 9pm, when Sky Arts becomes free-to-air.