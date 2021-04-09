Watch show clips from Wicked's 2021 South Korean revival

We might be waiting for the show to restart in the UK, but Wicked is wowing audiences abroad in spades!

Ock Joo-Hyun and Jeong Sun Ah lead one of two casts of the Korean production of Wicked, currently playing to audiences in Seoul ahead of a transfer to Busan. The pair are joined by Sea Kyoung Su as Fiyero, Nam Kyoung Joo as the Wizard, and Lee So You as Madame Horrible.

The show is currently playing at the Blue Square Theatre in Seoul until May 2, 2021 and then moves to the Dream Theatre in Busan with a first performance on May 20, 2021.

You can watch the show clips here:

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Now in its 15th year in the West End, Wicked has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.