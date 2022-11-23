Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher and Chris Wong perform "Sweet Dreams" ahead of Marlowe's Sleeping Beauty

Watch an ominous new performance from West End favourite Carrie Hope Fletcher alongside musical director Chris Wong, as Fletcher prepares for her upcoming pantomime debut.

Fletcher will star as the villainous Carrie-bosse in the Marlowe Theatre's festive production of Sleeping Beauty.

Joining her in the cast are Ore Oduba (The Rocky Horror Show) as Prince Orlando, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jennie Dale (CBeebies' Swashbuckle) as Fairy Moonbeam, Ben Roddy (Doctor Faustus) as The Dame, Max Fulham (CBBC's Crackerjack) as Jangles and Ellie Kingdon (Grease) as Aurora.

Written and directed by Paul Hendy and co-produced by The Marlowe and Evolution Productions, Sleeping Beauty will run from 25 November 2022 to 8 January 2023.