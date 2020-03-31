Watch Ben Platt and Dear Evan Hansen cast members sing a remote version of "You Will Be Found"

The original Evan Hansen Ben Platt led a new rendition of hit number "You Will Be Found" last night .

The song is raising funds for Feed The Children and The CDC Foundation in the fight against COVID-19 – you can find out more here.

Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with book by Steven Levenson, it originally opened in Washington before arriving on Broadway in 2016. The musical follows a student who has social anxiety and fakes a series of letters and messages from a deceased member of his class to gain popularity

It won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Actor in a Musical for Platt who starred in the show from its inception. Michael Greif directed the show, which has orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, set from David Korins and projection designs by Peter Nigrini.

The West End production opened in November 2019.