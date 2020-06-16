Watch Ben Platt, Bette Midler and more in The Politician season two trailer

A first trailer for the new series of The Politician has been released.

The second season of the show, which kicks off on 19 June, has a cast led by Ben Platt alongside Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Laura Dreyfuss, Lucy Boynton and more.





You can watch our interviews with Platt, Dreyfuss and more from the launch of the original series in September here.