Watch Ariana Grande, James Corden and Marissa Jaret Winokur star in Hairspray parody
The twist on "Good Morning Baltimore", "No Lockdowns Anymore" was released
The USA has pushed through a massive vaccination programme, and is opening up swathes of its economy – for example, New York's Ed Sullivan Theatre hosted a fully vaccinated audience on Monday for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
James Corden, never one to pass up the chance to sing a musical number, celebrated with a twist on "Good Morning Baltimore" called "No Lockdowns Anymore" – to mark the occasion.
While the UK's roadmap to reopening has been delayed by a month, Hairspray will actually be back on stage very soon – so we definitely have cause to celebrate!
Loading...
Loading...