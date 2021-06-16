WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch Ariana Grande, James Corden and Marissa Jaret Winokur star in Hairspray parody

The twist on "Good Morning Baltimore", "No Lockdowns Anymore" was released

James Corden and Ariana Grande

The USA has pushed through a massive vaccination programme, and is opening up swathes of its economy – for example, New York's Ed Sullivan Theatre hosted a fully vaccinated audience on Monday for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

James Corden, never one to pass up the chance to sing a musical number, celebrated with a twist on "Good Morning Baltimore" called "No Lockdowns Anymore" – to mark the occasion.

While the UK's roadmap to reopening has been delayed by a month, Hairspray will actually be back on stage very soon – so we definitely have cause to celebrate!


