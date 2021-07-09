Watch Anything Goes perform a special number on The One Show

The cast of Anything Goes performed a special number on The One Show last night – and you can watch the full performance here!

The beloved musical will be revived at the Barbican Theatre later this month, with a tour set for later in the year.

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's classic musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De- Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 revival, will return to helm a brand new version of the show. The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements ar by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.

The show is set to open on 23 July, playing through to 17 October 2021. You can find out who's in the show here.

Watch the performance here: