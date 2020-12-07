WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch & Juliet and Marisha Wallace perform on Strictly Come Dancing

The two performances were broadcast during last night's results show

& Juliet
© BBC Pictures

This weekend was musicals week on Strictly Come Dancing, which meant stagey performances galore!

You can watch the cast of & Juliet in action – the show is set to return to its Shaftesbury Theatre run once social distancing measures are withdrawn.

You can also buy e-tickets for the piece here – a perfect festive gift.


You can also watch stage star Marisha Wallace (who has just announced a 2021 tour) sing below:

