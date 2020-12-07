Watch & Juliet and Marisha Wallace perform on Strictly Come Dancing
The two performances were broadcast during last night's results show
This weekend was musicals week on Strictly Come Dancing, which meant stagey performances galore!
You can watch the cast of & Juliet in action – the show is set to return to its Shaftesbury Theatre run once social distancing measures are withdrawn.
You can also buy e-tickets for the piece here – a perfect festive gift.
You can also watch stage star Marisha Wallace (who has just announced a 2021 tour) sing below:
