Watch Amy Trigg's Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me in rehearsals at Kiln Theatre

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me by Amy Trigg, one of the winners of the inaugural Women's Playwriting Prize, will have its world premiere in north London from 21 May to 12 June – and WhatsOnStage has been into the rehearsal room to find out more!

Directed by Charlotte Bennett in a co-production with Ellie Keel, 45 North and Paines Plough, the piece sees Trigg play Juno, who was born with spina bifida and is "clumsily navigating her twenties amidst street healers, love, loneliness - and the feeling of being an unfinished project".

The piece has design by Jean Chan, lighting by Guy Hoare, sound be Elena Peña, associate direction by Hana Pascal Keegan, production management by Nicki Brown, deputy production management by Scott Handley, company stage management by Alex Constantin, deputy stage management by Sophie Rubenstein and assistant stage management (book cover) by Ella Saunders.