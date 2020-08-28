Watch Amber Riley perform musical tribute to co-star Naya Rivera

WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning actress Amber Riley performed a special number last night to celebrate her late friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

The pair appeared on the show together from 2009 to 2015, with Riley later going on to win praise for her West End debut in Dream Girls in the West End, playing the role of Effie White.

Rivera's death was announced last month, with reports stating that she drowned while experiencing difficulties at a south Californian Lake.

You can watch Riley's performance below: