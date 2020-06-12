Watch all-star The Wiz right here for free

You can watch the all-star televised production of The Wiz right here for free.

The Wiz will be available from 7pm BST on Friday 12 June for 48 hours, everywhere except Latin America and Asia. Watch it below.

The Emmy Award-winning show, starring Queen Latifah, Mary J Blige, David Alan Grier, Ne-Yo, Elijah Kelly, Uzo Aduba, Amber Riley, Common, Stephanie Mills, Shanice Williams, was originally broadcast live in 2015. It was watched by 11.5 million people when first presented, garnering a 91 per cent response on Rotten Tomatoes.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1975 and running for four years, The Wiz has music and lyric by Charlie Small, Timothy Graphenreed, Harold Wheeler, George Faison and Luther Vandross, with a book by William F Brown. It was adapted for the big screen in 1978 starring Diana Ross as Dorothy.

Based on L Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the piece follows Dorothy as she is whisked away to the land of Oz where she encounters a cavalcade of whacky characters.