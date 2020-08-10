Watch Aimee Lou Wood, Dianna Agron, Aki Omoshaybi and more perform award-nominated play extracts

Stage performers such as Aimee Lou Wood, Dianna Agron, Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Aki Omoshaybi and George MacKay have come together to bring short extracts from award-nominated plays to life.

Featured in the 2020 Platform Presents Playwright's Prize, the finalist plays have been mounted in self-filmed video excerpts by a variety of names currently locked down in their own homes.

Wood, who recently appeared in Uncle Vanya and Sex Education, has recorded a piece from Anoushka Warden's My Dad's A C**t, while Dianna Agron (The Family) appeared in Is Edward Snowden Single? by Kate Cortesi.

Kyle Soller (The Inheritance) and Phoebe Fox (Anna) teamed up to stage a scene from Kate Vozella's Burning Falling Rising Monster, while Pippa Bennett-Warner and Aki Omoshaybi presented Hew Rous-Eyre's Stripped.

Finally, George Mackay has recorded a scene from Burn by Chris Thompson.

Overseen by three year-old theatre company Platform Presents (formed by actress Gala Gordon and producer Isabella Macpherson) the £5,000 winner will be announced on Saturday August 15 at 6pm.

The judges for the 2020 Prize are: Amy Gardner (producer), Charlie Wood (producer, Underbelly), David Eldridge (playwright and screenwriter), Dianna Agron (actor and producer), Francesca Gardiner (producer and screenwriter), Gala Gordon (co-Founder, Platform Presents), Isabella Macpherson (co-Founder, Platform Presents), Iwan Rheon (actor), Ness Evans (agent), Nicholas Pinnock (actor and poet), Rachel De-Lahay (playwright and screenwriter), Sam Yates (director) and Tuppence Middleton (actor and writer).

Watch the extract from Burning Falling Rising Monster below:

Further videos are available on the Platform Presents YouTube channel.