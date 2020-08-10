WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch Aimee Lou Wood, Dianna Agron, Aki Omoshaybi and more perform award-nominated play extracts

The pieces are part of the Platform Presents Playwrights Prize

Aimee Lou Wood

Stage performers such as Aimee Lou Wood, Dianna Agron, Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Aki Omoshaybi and George MacKay have come together to bring short extracts from award-nominated plays to life.

Featured in the 2020 Platform Presents Playwright's Prize, the finalist plays have been mounted in self-filmed video excerpts by a variety of names currently locked down in their own homes.

Wood, who recently appeared in Uncle Vanya and Sex Education, has recorded a piece from Anoushka Warden's My Dad's A C**t, while Dianna Agron (The Family) appeared in Is Edward Snowden Single? by Kate Cortesi.

Kyle Soller (The Inheritance) and Phoebe Fox (Anna) teamed up to stage a scene from Kate Vozella's Burning Falling Rising Monster, while Pippa Bennett-Warner and Aki Omoshaybi presented Hew Rous-Eyre's Stripped.

Finally, George Mackay has recorded a scene from Burn by Chris Thompson.

Overseen by three year-old theatre company Platform Presents (formed by actress Gala Gordon and producer Isabella Macpherson) the £5,000 winner will be announced on Saturday August 15 at 6pm.

The judges for the 2020 Prize are: Amy Gardner (producer), Charlie Wood (producer, Underbelly), David Eldridge (playwright and screenwriter), Dianna Agron (actor and producer), Francesca Gardiner (producer and screenwriter), Gala Gordon (co-Founder, Platform Presents), Isabella Macpherson (co-Founder, Platform Presents), Iwan Rheon (actor), Ness Evans (agent), Nicholas Pinnock (actor and poet), Rachel De-Lahay (playwright and screenwriter), Sam Yates (director) and Tuppence Middleton (actor and writer).

Watch the extract from Burning Falling Rising Monster below:

Further videos are available on the Platform Presents YouTube channel.

