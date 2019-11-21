Waitress announces UK tour and West End final performance at the Adelphi Theatre

Waitress will end its current run at the Adelphi Theatre on 4 July 2020, it has been announced, with UK and Ireland tour venues revealed.

Following the end of the West End season, the production will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland, with plans in works for the show to then return to the West End.

The tour will visit Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Plymouth, Dartford, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Woking, Stoke, Ipswich, Aberdeen, Bristol, Canterbury, Dublin, Nottingham, Cardiff, Truro, Llandudno, Leeds, Hull, Southend, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Edinburgh, Southampton, Northampton, Crawley, Sunderland, Wimbledon, Bromley and Sheffield.

Full dates and on-sale details to be announced soon.

It was announced earlier this month that Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel would join the show next January, playing for a six-week season.

With an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the show is currently booking until 28 March. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

Tickets for the performances until 4 July 2020 at the Adelphi Theatre are now on sale.