Video: Watch the Gatsby trailer ahead of the musical's online run

A first-look trailer has been released for the Gatsby musical, being streamed later this month.

Ross William Wilding takes on the the titular role, alongside Emma Williams as Myrtle Wilson, Jodie Steele plays Daisy, Liam Doyle plays Tom Buchanan and Joe Frost plays George Wilson.

Further casting includes Blake Patrick Anderson, Chanice Alexander-Burnett, Lauren Chinery, Robert Grose, Oliver Mawdsley, and Tristan Pegg.

The show has shuffled back its dates, and will now run from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 February 2021. Tickets are on sale now, with access options to be revealed.

F Scott Fitzgerald's show is adapted by director Linnie Reedman, and with music and lyrics by Joe Evans. It has musical direction by Greg Arrowsmith, lighting by Dom Warwick and costume by Belle Mundi. It will be recorded at Cadogan Hall.

Watch the trailer here: