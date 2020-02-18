The Upstart Crow in the West End: opening night for Ben Elton's play with cast and guests

WhatsOnStage went to the opening night of The Upstart Crow in the West End to talk with the cast, creative team and invited guests.

Ben Elton's comedy – based on the hit TV sitcom about Shakespeare – stars David Mitchell, Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Mark Heap, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender and Rachel Summers.

Guests at the Gielgud Theatre on press night included Imelda Staunton, Elaine Paige, Jim Carter, Robert Webb, Adrian Lester, Mel Giedroyc and Mark Gatiss.

The show plays an 11-week season until 25 April and is directed by Sean Foley, with lighting by Tim Mitchell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, set design by Alice Power and sound design by Andy Graham.